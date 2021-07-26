Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting victim was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and pronounced dead on arrival.

Officers were called to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. Monday regarding a call for service of a gunshot victim. Damontae Austin, 18, shot was driven to CMC in a personal vehicle and pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Officers learned the shooting took place at the 3000 block of Avalon Avenue, close to Freedom Drive in west Charlotte.

Representatives from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim’s Assistance, CFD and MEDIC assisted in the investigation of the scene and to collect evidence.

The homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

