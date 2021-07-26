Fort Mill is shutting down Main Street every weekend for a month. Here’s why.

» This article has 249 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 15 seconds.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - An exciting event is coming this weekend to downtown Fort Mill and you have the chance to get outdoors to check it all out.

“Weekends on Main” is an initiative from the Town of Fort Mill that will transform Main Street into a walkable experience. They’ll do this by shutting down the road every weekend from Friday, July 30, 2021, to August 29, 2021. City officials say that they want to give you the opportunity each weekend to freely enjoy many of the businesses that the area has to offer.

After having a similar event over the Fourth of July weekend, residents and local businesses say they’re welcoming “Weekends on Main” with open arms.

“We have a couple of new breweries around the area, so it’ll bring some business and excitement to the downtown area,” said Emmett Ballard who works on Main Street.

Residents are using the event as a chance to help reunite their town after a rough year.

Carrie Clark, a resident of Fort Mill, said she’s looking forward to the event as a chance to help reunite everyone. “Especially after the pandemic and everything, all the businesses need help. And it’s nice to come together as a community.”

City officials want to remind you before you go that Confederate Street and Academy Street onto Main Street will remain open to help with traffic flow.

In addition, the Fort Mill Town Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing for public alcohol sales and consumption during “Weekends on Main.”

