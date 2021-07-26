First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday, due to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Until we can get rid of the cold front, we will remain unsettled through the day tomorrow. After the cold front moves along... it gets HOT!

Storms for one more day

Heavy rain possible

Then heat indices close to 100°

We’ve been through a round of storms today. We could do it all over again tomorrow. A cold front is on the move. That is why it has been so unsettled. It still won’t be done with us tomorrow. Tonight, there could be a few showers or a t-storm. Lows will only fall to the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday should begin dry but then storms are a possibility for the second half of the day. Highs will still get close to 90. Thunderstorms could bring more heavy rain. Gusty winds will be possible again.

We will finally break free of the front by Wednesday. You might think we would get cooler behind a cold front - but not this time. It will only get hotter! Highs will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like it is close to 100. Rain chances will be quite low.

The weekend will be a tad “cooler”. Highs will be in the low 90s with a 20-30% chance for thunderstorms.

