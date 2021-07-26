NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!

First Alert Weather: Until we can get rid of the cold front, we will remain unsettled through the day tomorrow
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday, due to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Until we can get rid of the cold front, we will remain unsettled through the day tomorrow. After the cold front moves along... it gets HOT!

  • Storms for one more day
  • Heavy rain possible
  • Then heat indices close to 100°
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast(WBTV)

We’ve been through a round of storms today. We could do it all over again tomorrow. A cold front is on the move. That is why it has been so unsettled. It still won’t be done with us tomorrow. Tonight, there could be a few showers or a t-storm. Lows will only fall to the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday should begin dry but then storms are a possibility for the second half of the day. Highs will still get close to 90. Thunderstorms could bring more heavy rain. Gusty winds will be possible again.

We will finally break free of the front by Wednesday. You might think we would get cooler behind a cold front - but not this time. It will only get hotter! Highs will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like it is close to 100. Rain chances will be quite low.

The weekend will be a tad “cooler”. Highs will be in the low 90s with a 20-30% chance for thunderstorms.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh BrockCopyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items

Latest News

As the early week front washes out to our south midweek, the storm chances will lower while...
FIRST ALERT: Storms Tuesday replaced by intense heat rest of week
FIRST ALERT: Storms Tuesday replaced by intense heat rest of week
FIRST ALERT: Storms Tuesday replaced by intense heat rest of week
First Alert Forecast Monday at 11 p.m.
First Alert Forecast Monday at 11 p.m.
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!