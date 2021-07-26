Deputies: ‘Large-scale’ animal seizure underway in York, S.C.
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large-scale animal seizure is underway in York, S.C.
The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday morning that they are working with York County Animal Control to conduct the seizure off West Liberty Hill Road.
As a result, the county shelter’s intake will be closed for now.
This is a developing story.
