Deputies: ‘Large-scale’ animal seizure underway in York, S.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large-scale animal seizure is underway in York, S.C.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday morning that they are working with York County Animal Control to conduct the seizure off West Liberty Hill Road.

NOTICE: York County Sheriff's Office is currently working in conjunction with York County Animal Control on a large scale animal seizure off W. Liberty Hill Rd. York. During this time, York County Animal shelter intake will be closed. More info coming in a news release #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/dnBpAMXywk — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 26, 2021

As a result, the county shelter’s intake will be closed for now.

This is a developing story.

