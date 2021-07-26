City of Salisbury begins downtown road construction this week

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Salisbury will begin nightly road construction, Monday, July 26, in downtown Salisbury in preparation for the Main Street resurfacing project in the fall. The project is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.

Crews will saw cut and dig a 30-inch trench in order to place traffic signal conduit (pipe that house wiring) at various downtown intersections along Main and Innes Streets. The work will be done at night to minimize the disruption to downtown businesses during work hours, and allow a better flow of daytime traffic. Residents who live in the downtown area will experience some overnight construction noise.

The Downtown Main Street plan was approved by City Council in March. The plan was brought forth when NCDOT announced the upcoming road resurfacing plan. Once completed, the resurfacing project will reduce the four-lane Main Street to three lanes, include a protected left turn from Main to Innes Street, and provide enhanced parking at 45 degree angles from 30 degrees. The overall Downtown Main Street plan, once completed, is expected to provide enhanced pedestrian access and further beautify the downtown corridor.

Road closures will vary between full closures with detours or single lane closures. Signage will be posted. The project is weather permitting.

For more information, contact the City of Salisbury Engineering Department at 704-638-5200, visit salisburync.gov or email wbrin@salisburync.gov.

