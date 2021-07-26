Charlotte to vote on ordinance banning discrimination against sexual orientation, gender identity, natural hairstyles

This article has 428 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes, 8 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is weeks away from voting on a proposed ordinance that would ban employers from discriminating against a person based on sexual orientation, gender identity and natural hairstyles among other factors.

WBTV has obtained a draft copy of Charlotte’s new non-discrimination ordinance.

The city released a draft of the new local legislation Monday. The ordinance would protect people based on several factors, but it also raises some questions about how it will be enforced on small businesses.

The ordinance lists the factors, with definitions:

Gender identity and gender expression - Having or being perceived as having gender-related identity, expression, appearance, or behavior, whether or not that identity, expression, appearance, or behavior is different from that traditionally associated with the sex assigned to that individual at birth.

Natural hairstyle - Any hair texture, color, type or style of wear historically associated with race or national origin.

Protected Class - A person’s race, gender, religion, national origin, ethnicity, age, familial status, sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression), veteran status, pregnancy, natural hairstyle or disability.

Sexual orientation - A person’s actual or perceived emotional, romantic, or sexual attraction to other people which includes, but is not limited to, heterosexuality, homosexuality or bisexuality.

Mayor Vi Lyles has been talking about a new ordinance for months and now the city has finally released a draft of what they’re planning.

The last time Charlotte passed a non-discrimination ordinance, it led to a contentious fight with the state general assembly, which passed HB2, known as the Bathroom Bill.

This is the first year after the bathroom bill was repealed that local municipalities have been able to pass their own non-discrimination ordinances.

The ordinance has a couple of major areas of focus that people behind the scenes are already talking about.

One of them is ensuring that people wearing their natural hairstyles do not face prejudice or discrimination.

Another is the businesses that will be required to comply, as most federal employment law only applies to companies with 15 employees or more.

This will focus the ordinance on businesses with 14 or fewer workers. That could ultimately raise some legal questions.

In a memo to councilmembers, City Attorney Patrick W. Baker said ultimately they would need to decide how much legal risk they’d want to take, but sources say that portion will pass.

As of now, enforcement does not include fines initially but instead a referral to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community relations committee.

People interested in expressing their views on the non-discrimination ordinance will get the chance to talk at next Monday’s city council meeting and a final vote is expected Aug. 9.

