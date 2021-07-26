Catawba College library awarded a $25,000 grant

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The State Library of North Carolina has awarded Catawba College’s Corriher Linn Black Library a $25,000 SLNC Adapts Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant.

Amanda Bosch, director of digital pedagogy and scholarship, and Jeffrey Bostian, learning technology and systems specialist, wrote the grant and have been working with students and faculty to introduce 21st-century learning technology to the Catawba campus.

The project will provide equity and access to Catawba students so they are able to experience emerging technologies and virtual travel as they solve real-world problems that lead to ideas and experiences that can be leveraged as these students embark on internships, graduate school, or the job market.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with professors across campus to provide students access to the Greg and Missie Alcorn Digital Learning Lab using the augmented and virtual reality lenses and software to solve real-world problems,” stated Bosch. “These opportunities can be life changing for students as they work to differentiate themselves from other college graduates in both the job market and as they apply to graduate schools.”

Catawba College will offer access to AR/VR technology to students engaged in problem-based learning projects from across curriculum areas. By providing access to this technology, students move beyond travel constraints imposed by COVID protocols, budgeting concerns or mobility challenges and can virtually discover the world, and identify and design solutions to real world problems.

With the large number of Pell grant students (40%) at Catawba, an intentional effort to provide these opportunities is critical so students have experiences that enable them to continue their education or begin their careers. Using immersive experiential learning strategies increases inclusivity as all students can participate and engage either by using, creating and/or developing with the AR/VR technologies.

“We are so pleased that faculty at Catawba College and the staff at the Corriher Linn Black Library will have the unique ability to provide access to this technology thanks to this State Library of North Carolina Grant,” added Bosch.

The State Library of North Carolina awarded nearly $1.6 million supporting 45 local library projects that target high-need communities to address digital inclusion, expand digital network access, purchase internet-accessible devices, provide related technical support in response to the coronavirus, and support community needs.

