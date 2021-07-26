NC DHHS Flu
Catawba Co. ice cream shop hosts fundraiser for 2-month-old fighting for life from serious car wreck

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-month-old child from Alexander County continues to battle in the hospital.

A month ago, Tucker Roop was in the car with his parents, Nina and Wesley, on their way back to Taylorsville when they were hit from behind in a construction zone on I-40 near Winston-Salem.

Nina Roop was OK. Wesley Roop was hurt but was discharged days later. Tucker suffered serious injuries including head trauma.

Nina Roop told WBTV News a couple of weeks ago that Tucker’s breathing tube had been removed and he was being moved from the intermediate floor to a regular floor in the hospital.

She also calls Tucker, her “Little Warrior,” as he continues to surprise everyone with the fight he’s making.

WBTV News has reported on the overwhelming community support for the family.

On Sunday, Catawba Creamery held a fundraiser in honor of the family.

The benefit went until 9 p.m.

They accepted monetary donations and gift cards-- and are donating a portion of their sales, and all tips, to the Roop family.

The owners of Catawba Creamery said they were touched by the interview with the Roops on WBTV, so they wanted to raise money to help them.

From t-shirts, car stickers to a GoFundMe page, the community has poured their love on the Roop family.

“Well, it’s overwhelming because I didn’t expect. You know, people can come together in a time of sickness or loss,” said Rita Eldreth who started the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

