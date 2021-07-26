Caldwell County School District opts for optional mask-wearing in schools

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County School Board voted on Monday to make masks optional for students and staff in schools.

Caldwell County is one of several school districts in the WBTV viewing area discussing the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Superintendent Dr. Phipps said the county reviewed the governor and state health officials’ recommendations.

“The key takeaway for us is that many of the required items are now shoulds, which lays the responsibility in the laps of School Boards to make the decision,” Phipps said.

Students in Caldwell County will begin school on August 23 and school operations will resume to five days a week, Monday through Friday.

School officials say temperature screening and COVID question protocols are not required per state guidelines.

However, schools will continue to request that parents do not send their children to school if the child is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The school district will also continue with cleaning protocols in each of the schools and physical distancing as much as feasibly possible. Schools will follow the close contact and quarantine procedures clearly outlined by school nurses as defined by local, state and national protocols.

“Since the Governor made his recommendations for the return of school, I have had many notifications from Caldwell County citizens,” said Board member Duane Knight. “I have read them all and what I have found is that 9 out of 10 want the students to return with a choice. This is a school system of choice.”

On Sunday, Mooresville Graded School District voted to have masks optional in the school building.

Last Wednesday, N.C. health officials updated its StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit which recommends schools to require masking in grades K - 8 for all students and staff. In addition, it states schools should require masking for staff and students who are not vaccinated in grades 9 - 12.

Union County voted to make masks optional.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will continue to follow state health guidelines for masks in schools.

These other school boards are expected to vote on their mask policy this week: Anson (July 26), Cabarrus (July 26), Cleveland (July 26), Hickory (July 26), Gaston (July 27), Avery (July 29) and Burke (July 29).

