Cabarrus Schools to decide on COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

Called meeting set for 6:00 p.m.
The meeting begins at 6 with the vote expected at 6:30 p.m.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Board of Education for Cabarrus County Schools will meet on Monday to discuss and vote on COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year.

The board will meet in a specially called meeting on Monday beginning at 6 p.m. to discuss Return to School COVID Safety Guidelines. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Education Center located at 4401 Old Airport Road, Concord, NC.

The board will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss confidential personnel matters. The board will meet in open session around 6:30 p.m. to vote on the Return to School COVID Guidelines.

So far, the district has not announced whether or not masks would be required for students or staff in Cabarrus County Schools.

Ann announcement of the meeting on the Cabarrus County Schools Facebook page has generated a large response from parents offering opinions on what the BOE should decide.

“Praying the board makes the right decision for these kids who so desperately need to have a great year in school. There is no way to win this mask debate, unless you make masks optional,” wrote Heather Pegram.

“Maybe offer a course for parents on empathy. The kids can handle anything, but the parents have lost their minds. My heart goes out to children who are medically fragile,” wrote Quinn Hargett.

The school board in neighboring Rowan County recently voted to make masks optional in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

As of July 20, the Cabarrus Health Alliance reported a total of 301 active cases of COVID-19, with a positive test percentage of 6.9%.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

