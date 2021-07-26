Cabarrus County Schools vote for optional masks in return to classroom

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - When Cabarrus County Schools begin in a few weeks, masks will be optional for students and staff.

The Cabarrus County Board of Education held a called meeting on Monday night and voted 5-2 to make masks optional when students and staff return to school. Holly Grimsley, Tim Furr, Rob Walter, Laura Blackwell and Denise Adcock voted in favor of the motion, Carolyn Carpenter and Keshia Sandidge voted against it.

The board said that social distancing will be in place, and masks must be worn on school buses.

Breaking: @CabCoSchools votes to make masks optional for students in upcoming school year. Social distancing will be in place, masks required for bus riders. pic.twitter.com/XVYAvU6Ggo — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) July 26, 2021

Cabarrus County was one of several school districts in the WBTV viewing area discussing the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Caldwell County Schools voted for optional mask-wearing, as well.

On Sunday, Mooresville Graded School District voted to have masks optional in the school building.

Last Wednesday, N.C. health officials updated its StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit which recommends schools to require masking in grades K - 8 for all students and staff. In addition, it states schools should require masking for staff and students who are not vaccinated in grades 9 - 12.

Union County voted to make masks optional.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will continue to follow state health guidelines for masks in schools.

These other school boards are expected to vote on their mask policy this week: Anson (July 26), Cabarrus (July 26), Cleveland (July 26), Hickory (July 26), Gaston (July 27), Avery (July 29) and Burke (July 29).

