NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Zolotic earns US its first gold in women’s taekwondo

Anastasija Zolotic of the United States celebrates as she holds the American flag after winning...
Anastasija Zolotic of the United States celebrates as she holds the American flag after winning a gold medal for the taekwondo women's 57kg match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 to claim the featherweight division title.

The 18-year-old Zolotic lets out a primal scream as she pulls on her helmet before each round. The Largo, Florida, native has been telling friends and family since early childhood that she would be an Olympic champion and she needed only one trip to the Games to make it happen.

Zolotic and Minina had a high-scoring first round and a tactical second but Zolotic picked apart her Russian opponent in the third with two-point body kicks after nursing a one-point lead into the final round.

Zolotic was only the fourth American to reach an Olympic taekwondo final and only the second woman. Steven Lopez won the U.S. team’s only two previous Olympic golds in taekwondo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the...
First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
Missing Concord woman found dead
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

Latest News

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Pelosi intends to appoint 2nd Republican to Jan. 6 committee
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy
Detectives arrested the suspect after DNA evidence collected from the crime scene linked him to...
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1988 cold case murder of 8-year-old Ga. boy
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility