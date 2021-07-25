NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Toasty today - First Alert for thunderstorms tomorrow

Today will be another typical summer Sunday
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through tomorrow... but it isn’t bringing us any cold air.

  • Warm and muggy Sunday
  • T-storms possible Monday and Tuesday
  • Even HOTTER late this week

Today will be another typical summer Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. It will be humid and there’s a chance for a few stray afternoon thunderstorms.

First Alert headlines
First Alert headlines(First Alert Weather)

A cold front will be on the move Monday. That brings our best chance for rain this week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will still reach the low 90s. Depending on how quickly the front clears out, we could still see rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. While there could be a strong to severe storm, the bigger threat will be heavy downpours.

High temperatures this week
High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

The front will be out of here by Wednesday. For the rest of the week, rain chances will be low - no better than 10-20 percent any afternoon. The more noticeable thing will be the heat. Highs will be in the mid-90s each afternoon. The humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees.

Make it a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the...
First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
Missing Concord woman found dead
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

Latest News

Jason Myers Saturday night forecast
Jason Myers Saturday night forecast
Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast
A few storms possible for Sunday with a First Alert for Monday and Tuesday
A few storms possible for Sunday with a First Alert for Monday and Tuesday
A few storms possible for Sunday with a First Alert for Monday and Tuesday
Weekend forecast
Haze moves along this weekend, First Alert for Monday storms