Toasty today - First Alert for thunderstorms tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through tomorrow... but it isn’t bringing us any cold air.

Warm and muggy Sunday

T-storms possible Monday and Tuesday

Even HOTTER late this week

Today will be another typical summer Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. It will be humid and there’s a chance for a few stray afternoon thunderstorms.

A cold front will be on the move Monday. That brings our best chance for rain this week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will still reach the low 90s. Depending on how quickly the front clears out, we could still see rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. While there could be a strong to severe storm, the bigger threat will be heavy downpours.

The front will be out of here by Wednesday. For the rest of the week, rain chances will be low - no better than 10-20 percent any afternoon. The more noticeable thing will be the heat. Highs will be in the mid-90s each afternoon. The humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees.

