NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Monroe Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Icemorlee Drive.

Police believe Loyalti Allah was sitting with friends on a picnic table when what is believed to be a black Ford Freestyle (SUV) drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the children before speeding away.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and there appear to be no other victims, according to Monroe police.

Allah was found with a gunshot wound before being taken to the hospital where the child died.

She just turned 13 on Mother’s Day.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”

This is an active investigation and officers are talking with area residents and collecting any video evidence available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department as soon as possible at (704) 282-4700.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the...
First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
Missing Concord woman found dead
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment

Latest News

University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against...
UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown...
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown Charlotte
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police...
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police department