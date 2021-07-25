‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl in Monroe Saturday evening.

Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, 19-year-old Darius Roland, 22-year-old Jamari Crowder and 18-year-old Jamari McClain were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. They were taken to the Union County Jail with no bond.

WBTV News was at the scene as Robinson was taken into custody.

WBTV asked Robinson if he had anything to say to the mother of 13-year-old Loyalti Allah, who was killed in the shooting.

“I’m sorry for her loss. It didn’t mean to go down that way,” Robinson said.

#BREAKING @WBTV_News Exclusive video of Javon Demontre Robinson being taken to jail by @MonroeNCPolice. He is charged w/1st degree murder in the drive by shooting of 13 yr old Loyalti Allah. Police are looking for at least 2 more suspects. pic.twitter.com/MFwJW3mBgF — Brian Stephenson (@Luv2telgoodnews) July 25, 2021

Police say a child was killed Saturday evening while at a picnic table with friends outside of an apartment complex in Monroe.

The child’s family told WBTV that 13-year-old Loyalti Allah was waiting for DoorDash delivery when she was killed in the drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Icemorlee Drive.

Police believed a black Ford Freestyle (SUV) drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the children before speeding away.

Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe. (First Alert Weather)

Police said a 2005 Ford Freestyle believed to be involved in the shooting has also been recovered.

“Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for. These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever.”

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and there appear to be no other victims, according to Monroe police.

Allah was found with a gunshot wound before being taken to the hospital where the child died.

She just turned 13 on Mother’s Day.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Gilliard. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”

This is an active investigation and officers are talking with area residents and collecting any video evidence available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department as soon as possible at (704) 282-4700.

