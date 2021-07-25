NC DHHS Flu
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grammy-award-winning performer Anthony Hamilton, wearing his traditional hat, stood on stage in the heart of his hometown Saturday afternoon.

The singer, songwriter and producer was the headliner at Novant Health’s “Welcome Back” Fest at Romare Bearden Park.

The celebration was not only about marking the fight against COVID-19 but to honor our healthcare workers.

This past December, Hamilton faced his own battle after catching the virus.

“I had COVID pretty bad, in December, and I was hospitalized for two weeks,” Hamilton told WBTV. “Novant kept me safe, with God, and the right team, I am standing right here, so I thank Novant.”

The artist took to the stage in uptown Charlotte to perform some of his hits, and thanked the healthcare workers, the ones in the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton said he performed virtually a few times during the pandemic, but Saturday’s performance was his first live performance in Charlotte since the start of the pandemic.

“This was my first time being back home in front of a live audience, got to see some of my friends, some people I grew up with and the people who helped me get to where I am, so it felt good,” Hamilton said. “And it was for a good cause, Novant, people on the frontlines, welcoming people back to somewhat of a normal life.”

Novant’s “Welcome Back” celebration was organized to reunite our communities.

There was music, food and some extra appreciation for our frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy.

