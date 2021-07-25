First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with rain and storms likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday as rain and storms will be more likely across the WBTV viewing area, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Hotter temperatures develop for mid to late week with muggy conditions.

Here is what we are tracking this week:

First Alert Monday and Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms likely; near 90 degrees

Mid to late week: low to mid-90s develop, with muggy conditions

Next weekend: Lower 90s, with a few storms each day

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions, as overnight low temperatures cool into the lower 70s.

A stray shower or storm is possible, along with some patchy fog in the mountain valleys.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday due to increased chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage Monday afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches the area.

A few storms may be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area with the upper 70s around Boone.

Scattered rain showers and a few storms are expected to linger Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 70s with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Isolated storms and hotter temperatures will develop for Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures around 93 degrees.

The hot and muggy conditions continue for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon high temperatures around the mid-90s. Thursday looks dry overall, yet scattered rain and storm activity is expected develop for Friday afternoon and evening.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible for next weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

