NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with rain and storms likely

First Alert Weather: A few storms may be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday as rain and storms will be more likely across the WBTV viewing area, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Hotter temperatures develop for mid to late week with muggy conditions.

Here is what we are tracking this week:

  • First Alert Monday and Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms likely; near 90 degrees
  • Mid to late week: low to mid-90s develop, with muggy conditions
  • Next weekend: Lower 90s, with a few storms each day

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast(WBTV)

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions, as overnight low temperatures cool into the lower 70s.

A stray shower or storm is possible, along with some patchy fog in the mountain valleys.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday due to increased chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage Monday afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches the area.

A few storms may be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area with the upper 70s around Boone.

Scattered rain showers and a few storms are expected to linger Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 70s with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Isolated storms and hotter temperatures will develop for Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures around 93 degrees.

The hot and muggy conditions continue for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon high temperatures around the mid-90s. Thursday looks dry overall, yet scattered rain and storm activity is expected develop for Friday afternoon and evening.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible for next weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a great week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
‘I really truly in my heart forgive them’: Mother, Monroe community pays tribute to 13-year-old...
‘I really truly in my heart forgive them’: Mother, Monroe community pays tribute to 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
Dealership apologizes for derogatory term for Black customer

Latest News

Futurecast
Showers and strong storms today and Tuesday
Showers and strong storms today and Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Showers and strong storms today and Tuesday
First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with rain and storms likely
First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with rain and storms likely
First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with rain and storms likely
First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with rain and storms likely