A few storms possible for Sunday with a First Alert for Monday and Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stray shower or storm will be possible for our Sunday afternoon and evening with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the Piedmont, and lower 80s for the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday as rain and storms will be more likely across the WBTV viewing area.

This is what we are tracking this weekend:

Sunday: A few storms, with a high temperature of 90°

First Alert Monday and Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms likely; Upper 80s

Mid to late next week: low to mid-90s develop

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will feature a few passing rain showers or a stray storm early with clearing skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Hot and hazy conditions will continue for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunday night will feature partly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions as overnight low temperatures cool into the lower 70s.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday due to increased chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. A few storms may be strong to severe, with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Rain showers and a few storms are expected to linger Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday morning low temperatures will start off around 70 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Isolated storms and hotter temperatures will develop for Wednesday through Friday of next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible for next weekend, with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

