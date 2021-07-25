Airplane flips over onto roof at Ocracoke Island Airport

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - A single-engine airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday, the National Park Service said.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. and officials said the airplane came to rest in the grass near the north end of the runway at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Island Airport.

An airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday. (National Park Service)

The airplane pilot and passenger did not need to be taken to the hospital, according to the National Park Service.

Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and Hyde County EMS responded to the incident and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to the National Park Service.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.