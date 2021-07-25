NC DHHS Flu
Air rifle shooter Shaner scores 2nd gold medal for US

Silver medalist Sheng Lihao, of China, left, gold medalist William Shaner, of the United...
Silver medalist Sheng Lihao, of China, left, gold medalist William Shaner, of the United States, and bronze medalist Yang Haoran, of China, celebrate after the men's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - William Shaner has won gold men’s 10-meter air rifle, adding to the United States’ second-day haul at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans were shut out on the first day, but won six medals in swimming on Day 2. One of those was a gold, earned by Chase Kalisz in the 400-meter individual medley.

The 20-year-old Shaner qualified third and was steady in the finals at his first Olympics, finishing with an Olympic-record 251.6 points. Sheng Lihao, a Chinese 16-year-old with little international experience, took silver and countryman Yang Haoran earned bronze.

Shaner was one of the top youth shooters in the country and has already had a decorated career at the University of Kentucky, finishing second at the NCAA individual championships and team gold in consecutive seasons. He also was a first-team All-American as a freshman.

A female volunteer collapsed shortly after the Star Spangled Banner played for Shaner during the medal ceremony at Asaka Shooting Range. He and the other medalists were posing for pictures.

The Olympic music kept playing as staff and medical personnel raced to the woman’s side. One volunteer waved papers to cool her off and she was placed on a stretcher after a few minutes.

Paramedics arrived at the venue’s medical center with a stretcher, but left after a few minutes as workers inside turned the woman on her side and talked to her.

Intense heat and humidity have taken a toll already during the Tokyo Olympics, particularly at outside venues. The Asaka Shooting Range is air conditioned, but still muggy inside.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

