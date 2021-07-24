NC DHHS Flu
Wildfire smoke continues to linger in the Carolinas, First Alert Monday for rain

Temperatures are likely going to climb later next week and for the first time, heat index values have a good chance of getting up and over 100°.
By Eric Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are still waiting for the prevailing winds across our country to shift and start blowing the wildfire smoke away from the Carolinas.

  • Wildfire smoke continues to linger
  • Precious little weekend rain
  • First Alert Monday for welcome rain

That is expected to partially occur over the weekend, but the caveat is that we will be left with only light and variable winds throughout our atmosphere which will not allow our smoke to disperse quickly.

Rainfall would be helpful, but I’m not expecting much of that over the weekend, either. The best chance for showers and storms will be in the mountains and foothills.

However, a First Alert has been posted by us for early next week as showers and storms are more likely with the arrival of a weak frontal boundary. The front will not be bringing us cooler air though.

On the contrary, temperatures are likely going to climb later next week and for the first time, heat index values have a good chance of getting up and over 100°.

Have a good weekend, keep it safe and enjoy the full moon on this Friday night!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

