UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID, test negative or have recently had the disease before they can return to campus.

Students received notification of the new guidelines in a letter Friday.

Students who reside both on-campus and off-campus as well as faculty and staff must provide one of the following:

A negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test conducted no more than 10 days prior to their arrival on campus

Proof of a prior positive COVID-19 infection within the last 90 days

A completed COVID-10 vaccination record

Students who live on-campus will be required to provide the information relative to their respective move-in dates, the letter states. Students who live off-campus and faculty and staff must provide it by Aug. 18.

The letter states that projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests there will be surges in COVID-19 infection rates in the fall. It also confirms the Delta strain of the virus, which researchers say is more easily transmitted, has already been detected within the UofSC campus community.

“This is why we must continue to take this virus seriously and work together to reduce its spread by employing scientifically proven mitigation strategies, such as vaccination,” the letter states. “In alignment with guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so to protect yourself and others.”

Face coverings will be required in the Center for Health and Well-Being and the Thomson Student Health Center. Face coverings will also be required on shuttles, buses and other forms of university transportation.

