NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall

University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against...
University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID, test negative or have recently had the disease before they can return to campus.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID, test negative or have recently had the disease before they can return to campus.

Students received notification of the new guidelines in a letter Friday.

Students who reside both on-campus and off-campus as well as faculty and staff must provide one of the following:

  • A negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test conducted no more than 10 days prior to their arrival on campus
  • Proof of a prior positive COVID-19 infection within the last 90 days
  • A completed COVID-10 vaccination record

Students who live on-campus will be required to provide the information relative to their respective move-in dates, the letter states. Students who live off-campus and faculty and staff must provide it by Aug. 18.

The letter states that projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests there will be surges in COVID-19 infection rates in the fall. It also confirms the Delta strain of the virus, which researchers say is more easily transmitted, has already been detected within the UofSC campus community.

“This is why we must continue to take this virus seriously and work together to reduce its spread by employing scientifically proven mitigation strategies, such as vaccination,” the letter states. “In alignment with guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so to protect yourself and others.”

Face coverings will be required in the Center for Health and Well-Being and the Thomson Student Health Center. Face coverings will also be required on shuttles, buses and other forms of university transportation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the...
First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
Missing Concord woman found dead
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

Latest News

Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown...
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown Charlotte
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police...
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police department