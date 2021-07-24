N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon Quisha” instead of her actual name.

The situation stems from a Facebook post where car dealership Lumberton Honda posted a picture of a Black woman in front of her new car with the caption, “Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry”.

The woman’s name is Trinity Bethune, and she responded in the comment section of the since-deleted post.

“I’m not sure if this is a ‘joke’ or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune. I’m very offended by this post, it’s almost a racial slur. If I’m not addressed by MY name then please don’t address me at all,” Bethune wrote.

Hundreds of people have left comments on Lumberton Honda’s Facebook page demanding an apology or boycott.

WBTV reached out to Lumberton Honda, who told us they have fired the employee who made the post and have called Bethune to apologize.

Lumberton Honda posted a statement Friday evening apologizing for the “inappropriate post” and saying “this incident reminds us that there is always room for improvement.”

“Lumberton Honda and our entire staff sincerely apologize and regret the recent inappropriate post towards one of our valued customers. The action of this former employee does not represent the views or culture of our company. Lumberton Honda has been a part of the community for over 18 years, serving thousands of customers of all ethnicities. This incident reminds us that there is always room for improvement. Again, please accept our sincere apology. We are truly sorry,” the full post read.

Despite, the original post being removed, hundreds of people commented under several other of the dealership’s Facebook posts with the hashtag #TrinityBethune or saying “our dollars matter, stop buying here!”

Bethune says she’s overwhelmed by the nationwide response to the post.

