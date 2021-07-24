NC DHHS Flu
Haze moves along this weekend, First Alert for Monday storms

We’ll have a warm day with a few afternoon thunderstorms
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The haze from northwestern forecast fires will dissipate over the next few days. We have a warm weekend with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

  • Weekend highs around 90 degrees
  • Not as hazy
  • First Alert for early week storms
Muggy meter
Muggy meter(First Alert Weather)

We’ve been monitoring the smoke/ haze from the NW forest fires since the middle of last week. It will finally start to mix out today and tomorrow. There is no Air Quality Alert in place right now, but you may still notice a little haze at times. Rain would be great right about now. That would wash out the atmosphere. However, the chance only stands at about 30 percent today and 20 percent Sunday. Highs both weekend days will be close to 90 degrees.

A cold front will move in on Monday. That will bring our best shot at rain. There’s a First Alert for thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

You typically think of cold fronts bringing cooler air, right? Not this time. By Tuesday, we could still see some rain, depending on how quickly the front clears the area. Highs will be just as hot though. We will still reach the low 90s.

Seven day rain chances
Seven day rain chances(First Alert Weather)

Then it gets hotter after that! Temperatures climb to the mid-90s for the remainder of the week. Rain chances will be only 10-20 percent.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

