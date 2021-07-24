Dealership apologizes for derogatory term for Black customer

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina car dealership has apologized for a derogatory term posted to its social media page to identify a Black woman who bought a car from the business.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Lumberton Honda posted a picture Thursday on its Facebook page of Trinity Bethune standing in front of a car outside of the dealership and a comment congratulating her on buying her first car.

But instead of using her real name, they called her “Bon Quisha.”

The post has been removed, and the dealership issued an apology Friday afternoon.

