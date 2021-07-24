Charlotte Hornets expected to sign LaMelo Ball’s older brother for Summer League

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - LiAngelo Ball, the older brother of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Hornets and play for their summer league team, a league source confirmed Saturday.

SI.com’s All Hornets was the first to report the news.

The Summer League begins in August.

Speculation had grown in recent weeks about Ball’s potential signing with the Hornets. A video recently circulated of LiAngelo Ball working out at the Charlotte Hornets’ facilities.

LiAngelo Ball, who is 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, is the second eldest of the three Ball brothers. Lonzo, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, is the oldest; LaMelo is the youngest.

LiAngelo went undrafted in 2018, and missed most of the 2019-20 season after having surgery on his ankle.

LiAngelo previously signed with the Oklahoma City Blue G-League team in December 2019, but the season was canceled before he got a chance to play in March.

In December 2020, he signed a training camp contract with the Detroit Pistons, but was waived.

