NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Albino mother writes children’s book to bring awareness to Albinism

She is now sharing her story – in published form - to celebrate what makes her and thousands of others different, but as she says, special.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Land mother is is putting pen to paper to teach others about Albinism.

Albinism is a rare genetic condition with the absence of pigment in a person’s hair, skin, and eyes. She is now sharing her story – in published form - to celebrate what makes her and thousands of others different, but as she says, special.

Megan Cauthen and her brother Marty were both born with Albinism.

To the world, it may just be a word, but for her, it’s a reality she lives with every day.

“It leaves a lot us having no pigmentation, so we don’t have any pigmentation in our hair, skin, or eyes, and it also can affect our vision,” Cauthen said.

Day after day, Megan’s 9-year-old daughter, Kaleigh, says her classmates would ask her questions, many that hurt her to the core.

“There’s this boy he’s like a bully and he would be like ‘that’s your mom?’ And I’d be like ‘yeah’ and he would say ‘no’ and it made me really sad,” Kaleigh said.

It’s those same scenarios and that took Cauthen back to darker days of her childhood, many questioning her Blackness and image.

“I was called Casper, the little White girl, or ‘she thinks she’s Black look at the braids in her hair, I got called ugly,” Cauthen said.

Kaleigh asked her mom to write a letter to the class - but Cauthen took it a step further and wrote the children’s book “Nellie & Ollie: Meeting a Friend Like Me.” The book tells the story from the perspective of an albino child and her friendship with an albino squirrel.

Cauthen said she chose the squirrel because squirrels can and do have Albinism, plus she wanted something kid-friendly for children to understand, but she says this book is for adults too.

“So many people are just so unaware of what albinism is and it’s very important to at everyone knows. It’s okay to look different but we are all human and we should all be treated with respect,” she said.

Cauthen hopes with each page turn other Albino children and adults will realize how special they are too.

“You are beautiful, you are strong, you are unique. Just because you don’t look like the next person doesn’t make you any different,” she said.

“Nellie & Ollie: Meeting a Friend Like Me” will be released on October 6, Cauthen’s birthday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the...
First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
Missing Concord woman found dead
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

Latest News

University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against...
UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown...
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown Charlotte
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police...
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police department