42-year-old man accused of molesting young girl in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged a man who is accused of molesting a young girl in York County.

Deputies responded to a mobile home on Lesslie Highway Trailer in Rock Hill on Wednesday night for a warrant service.

Officials say 42-year-old Christopher Tadlock was located inside his home and taken into custody.

Tadlock was taken to the detention center where he was served with a warrant for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

Officials did not provide any other details about this case.

