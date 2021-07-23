A quick back to school car care checklist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back to school is coming - are you ready? It’s time to haul out the backpacks and lunchboxes, stock up on school supplies, and shop for back-to-school clothes. It’s also time to ensure you’re prepped for the hectic schedule that comes along with the new school year and in turn, that your car is ready. Toyota of N Charlotte’s car care team is here with tips to help you prep ahead of time so you can get back to school as easily and efficiently as possible!

4 things you should do before back to school arrives

Tip 1: Schedule a car care appointment.

Make sure you schedule your car care BEFORE the school year starts. Now is the prime time to get an oil change, tire rotation, and any other service you may need like a battery check, windshield wiper replacement, brake service, or fluid inspection. Plus, our car care techs conduct a multi-point inspection of your car every time you visit us, so they can spot any developing issues and take care of them before they become more expensive issues.

Tip 2: Detail your ride.

Why not start out the new school year with a fresh and clean ride? Get your car detailed or DIY the job at home. You should wash and wax the exterior, wipe and vacuum the interior, scrub the tires, and clean the glass. This is also a great time to get rid of all the trash floating around and clean under the car seats.

Tip 3: Organize and stock your car.

Another car care tip for back to school is to organize and stock your car. You just detailed it; keep it clean by keeping things organized with a cargo or trunk organizer and over-the-seat organizers for the backseat. You should also clean out any extraneous junk that you don’t need for daily drive time. While you’re at it, make sure that you’re stocked up on roadside emergency supplies. You’ll want to keep a spare tire kit, jumper cables, a tool kit, a first aid kit, and coolant in your car just in case, and it never hurts to have bottled water and a few non-perishable snacks on hand.

Tip 4: Fix any small issues.

Now is also a great time to take care of any small repairs you’ve been putting off. That way you don’t have to worry about them (or about them turning into BIG repairs) when things are busy during the school year. Let our Charlotte car care techs at least give you an estimate to get things fixed before back to school hits.

