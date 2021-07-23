NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Limited-edition LaMelo Ball ‘Rookie of the Year’ bobblehead revealed

After a stellar first season, the NBA named star point guard LaMelo Ball the 2021 Rookie of the Year.
The “LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Rookie of the Year Bobblehead” features LaMelo flexing in...
The “LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Rookie of the Year Bobblehead” features LaMelo flexing in his Hornets uniform and holding his Rookie of the Year trophy.(FOCO)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He’s one of the most popular and entertaining young players in the NBA who plays right here in the Queen City, and now his official limited-edition bobblehead has been revealed.

After a stellar first season, the NBA named Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball the 2021 Rookie of the Year.

Now, FOCO is revealing a limited edition bobblehead to celebrate his accomplishment.

The “LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Rookie of the Year Bobblehead” features LaMelo flexing in his Hornets uniform and holding his Rookie of the Year trophy.

The handcrafted, hand-painted bobblehead also has a themed background with the Hornets logo and commemorative Rookie of the Year text display.

This is a limited edition item as only 321 bobbleheads are available at $50 each. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atrium Health and Novant Health both say they will be requiring their team members to receive...
Atrium, Novant Health requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Police say a body believed to be a missing 73-year-old boater was found in Lake Wylie on Friday.
Body believed to be missing 73-year-old boater found in Lake Wylie
Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
New N.C. guidance: Unvaccinated high schoolers, students through 8th grade should wear masks in school
Financial records analyzed by WBTV show a lack of capacity to help finance a new NFL/MLS...
Records show Charlotte lacks money for a new stadium

Latest News

WBTV Sports Overtime: Bunker Hill's Marty Curtis gets 400th Win
WBTV Sports Overtime: Bunker Hill's Marty Curtis gets 400th Win
Huntersville native Ryder Ryan will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Huntersville native representing Team USA in Tokyo Olympics
Mikey Williams is ranked as the No. 8 basketball prospect in the Class of 2023 and averaged...
Charlotte high school basketball star Mikey Williams signs with sports management firm
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul,...
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the NFL is “sending a very strong signal” with its new COVID rules