Limited-edition LaMelo Ball ‘Rookie of the Year’ bobblehead revealed

By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He’s one of the most popular and entertaining young players in the NBA who plays right here in the Queen City, and now his official limited-edition bobblehead has been revealed.

After a stellar first season, the NBA named Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball the 2021 Rookie of the Year.

Now, FOCO is revealing a limited edition bobblehead to celebrate his accomplishment.

The “LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Rookie of the Year Bobblehead” features LaMelo flexing in his Hornets uniform and holding his Rookie of the Year trophy.

The handcrafted, hand-painted bobblehead also has a themed background with the Hornets logo and commemorative Rookie of the Year text display.

This is a limited edition item as only 321 bobbleheads are available at $50 each. For more information, click here.

