A few storms possible for the weekend, with a First Alert for early next week

Hot and hazy conditions will continue for our Friday afternoon
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stray shower or storm will be possible for our Friday afternoon and evening, mainly confined to the mountains, with a few more storms likely for Saturday. A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday.

  • Friday: Stray shower or storm; 91 degrees
  • Saturday: Few afternoon and evening storms; 90 degrees
  • Sunday: Stray storm; 91 degrees
  • First Alert Monday and Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms

Hot and hazy conditions will continue for our Friday afternoon, with a few spotty rain showers and storms possible across the N.C. mountains.

Code Yellow air quality
Code Yellow air quality(First Alert Weather)

Afternoon high temperatures will range from around 91 degrees in the Charlotte area, to around 80 degrees around Boone and the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with overnight low temperatures around 71 degrees.

Saturday will feature a few rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. So make sure you stay weather aware during the day, with the WBTV Weather app for your mobile device. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

Sunday will feature a few isolated storms, with high temperatures around 91 degrees.

First Alert headlines
First Alert headlines(First Alert Weather)

A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday, due to increased chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures look to remain warm, as afternoon high temperatures will stay around 90 degrees.

Isolated storms and hot temperatures will continue for Wednesday through Friday of next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Enjoy the rest of your Friday and weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

