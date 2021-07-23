Community Link calls for help providing homes, supplies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shop for good: That’s the mission for Share Charlotte this week.

But it’s actually a year-long call to action, and there’s a way you can support local nonprofits now.

Community Link is asking for basic household items, like cleaning supplies, toys, snacks, tote bags, cooking utensils and more.

The group’s mission is to help people and families find safe and affordable housing, and they support people in their Homelessness to Housing program.

“A fair amount of our customers are females, head of household, who are escaping domestic violence,” said Community Link CEO Floyd Davis Jr.

Help is something that’s been very much needed through this pandemic.

“We need to be able to give them suitcases so that they can be able to travel to their destination where they have a support system so that’s one way. The second thing is putting homeless people into housing, homeless people don’t have furniture, they don’t have cleaning supplies,” said Davis.

In the group’s last fiscal year, they helped more than 1,400 people through the Homeless to Housing Program.

