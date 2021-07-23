NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Community Link calls for help providing homes, supplies

In the group’s last fiscal year, they helped more than 1,400 people through the Homeless to Housing Program
Community Link CEO Floyd Davis Jr.
Community Link CEO Floyd Davis Jr.(Community Link)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shop for good: That’s the mission for Share Charlotte this week.

But it’s actually a year-long call to action, and there’s a way you can support local nonprofits now.

Community Link is asking for basic household items, like cleaning supplies, toys, snacks, tote bags, cooking utensils and more.

The group’s mission is to help people and families find safe and affordable housing, and they support people in their Homelessness to Housing program.

“A fair amount of our customers are females, head of household, who are escaping domestic violence,” said Community Link CEO Floyd Davis Jr.

Help is something that’s been very much needed through this pandemic.

“We need to be able to give them suitcases so that they can be able to travel to their destination where they have a support system so that’s one way. The second thing is putting homeless people into housing, homeless people don’t have furniture, they don’t have cleaning supplies,” said Davis.

In the group’s last fiscal year, they helped more than 1,400 people through the Homeless to Housing Program.

Want to help? You can shop their wish list by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
‘I really truly in my heart forgive them’: Mother, Monroe community pays tribute to 13-year-old...
‘I really truly in my heart forgive them’: Mother, Monroe community pays tribute to 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
Dealership apologizes for derogatory term for Black customer

Latest News

York County Sheriff's Office logo
Deputies: ‘Large-scale’ animal seizure underway in York, S.C.
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items
Kassidy's mother shared this picture of her daughter "sitting up in her chair watching her EP...
Young softball player who collapsed on field to have heart surgery Monday
The meeting begins at 6 with the vote expected at 6:30 p.m.
Cabarrus Schools to decide on COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
In certain subjects, RSS has a unique teaching pathway that does not require a teaching license...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools now hiring through Renewal