27 firefighters rescue six children from burning home in Charlotte; other children, adults, pets displaced

In total, three adults, nine children, two dogs, a turtle and a fish were displaced.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several children were rescued from a burning home in Matthews Friday morning.

Charlotte Fire Department reported a two story home was on fire around 10 a.m. off Southwinds Drive. Close to 30 firefighters got six children out of the house. One of the children and a firefighter were evaluated by Medic.

In total, three adults, nine children, two dogs, a turtle and a fish were displaced.

Investigators believe the fire started in a dryer and was an accident. The fire caused about $40,000 in damage.

