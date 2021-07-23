27 firefighters rescue six children from burning home in Charlotte; other children, adults, pets displaced
In total, three adults, nine children, two dogs, a turtle and a fish were displaced.
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several children were rescued from a burning home in Matthews Friday morning.
Charlotte Fire Department reported a two story home was on fire around 10 a.m. off Southwinds Drive. Close to 30 firefighters got six children out of the house. One of the children and a firefighter were evaluated by Medic.
In total, three adults, nine children, two dogs, a turtle and a fish were displaced.
Investigators believe the fire started in a dryer and was an accident. The fire caused about $40,000 in damage.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.