All gone! St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets sell out in 8 days, $2.25M raised

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big update: All of the tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home are SOLD OUT.

Thanks to all of you, 22,500 tickets are spoken for and we’ve raised a record amount of $2.25 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Starting on September 11, you’ll be able to tour the home. This year’s Dream Home is located in Monroe, NC.

So, who will take home the big Dream Home prize? The winner of the house and other great prizes will be announced live on WBTV on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

We’ll keep you updated on all of the excitement! For now, thank you for partnering with us to help serve the children and families treated at St. Jude.

