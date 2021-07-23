NC DHHS Flu
Alexander County health officials disappointed, but working to improve low vaccination rate among residents

Friday evening, the county used robocalls and emails to contact more than 15,000 county residents.
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
TAYLORSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Health officials in Alexander County say they are disappointed in the vaccination rate there, just 34 percent of people over 12 years old, but say some positive trends have shown up in the past week.

“We have had an uptick in vaccinations,” said Health Director Leeanne Whisnant.

Unfortunately, she says, positive cases of COVID-19 are also up. One group seems to be the hardest hit, says the director.

“98 to 99 percent are unvaccinated people,” Whisnant said.

With news of the rapidly spreading Delta variant across the nation, many of the people getting in line to be vaccinated this week said that was the tipping point for them.

Friday evening, the county used robocalls and emails to contact more than 15,000 county residents to advise them of the rise in cases and provide information about vaccinations.

Whisnant says no one should be forced to take the vaccine but urges those who are hesitant to “do some homework.”

She says people need to know the facts before deciding.

“Talk to other people who are vaccinated, talk to other people who have been sick and look at your own risk factors and make an educated decision,” she said.

Anyone who wants a vaccine can get one, officials say.

