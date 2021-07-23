NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

9-year-old uses school lesson to save herself from house fire

By Ronnie Das
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) – Arynne Nichols remembered an important safety lesson she learned in school when her house caught on fire.

The 9-year-old girl was calm, cool and collected when a kitchen fire caused her home to quickly fill with smoke.

“I couldn’t see and I couldn’t breathe down there. So, I came in [my bedroom] and closed my door,” Nichols said, following what she was taught in school.

“A technique that we use called, VENT – enter, isolate, search. They’re taught to close their bedroom door. They’re taught to put a barrier down to keep the smoke from coming in. They’re taught to open a window and go to the window and call for help,” Penn Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony said.

While her brother called for her, Nichols used her training to keep her safe.

“I covered the vent with one of the towels I had in my room and I opened my window when the firemen got here,” Nichols explained. “I called for help and then I broke my screen door, and they got me off of the roof and onto the ground where I was safe.”

The Penn Township fire chief says all too often the result is different when things don’t go well, stressing the importance of public education in fire safety for the community.

“She just went along with her training. She obviously paid attention in school,” said Chief Keith Witt. “She put to work what she learned and it was the Elkhart City Fire Department that came to her school when she was in second grade, taught these kids what they needed to know, and well, it stuck with her. It was great, one of the best stories that I’ve had in my career to see the outcome like that.”

The fire chief asked Nichols if she wanted to be a firefighter because she did such a good job in that stressful situation, but she told him she wants to be a veterinarian.

Copyright 2021 WSBT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the...
First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
Missing Concord woman found dead
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

Latest News

FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Pelosi intends to appoint 2nd Republican to Jan. 6 committee
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy
Detectives arrested the suspect after DNA evidence collected from the crime scene linked him to...
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1988 cold case murder of 8-year-old Ga. boy