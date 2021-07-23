NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Missing Concord woman found dead

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Friday
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.(Concord Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord woman reported missing Friday afternoon was found dead Saturday morning.

Catherine Richardson, 75, was reported missing and a Silver Alert was issued. Richardson was believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

According to Concord Police, Richardson was found in a vehicle on Littleton Drive at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. No signs of trauma were present, but officers say they are continuing to investigate.

“The Concord Police Department would like to express their condolences to the family of Mrs. Richardson and thank all who assisted in the search,” the department said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the...
First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

Latest News

University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against...
UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown...
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown Charlotte
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police...
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police department