Salisbury Police detective receives NC Gang Investigators Association award

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - This is a follow up to a story we posted earlier about the recognition for Detective Drakeford: Salisbury Police Detective J.R. Drakeford has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Special Achievement Award from the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association for his work on statewide gang investigations. He will be honored officially at an awards banquet in August.

Throughout his short tenure with Salisbury Police, Drakeford has assisted multiple agencies with criminal investigations, resulting in multiple arrests and convictions. He was nominated by his supervisor with supporting information from nearby law enforcement agencies who found his skills and work to be extremely beneficial to agencies in and around the Charlotte area.

[Salisbury Police officer honored for work as gang investigator]

“Detective Drakeford has provided valuable insight into gang investigations throughout the state of North Carolina after just one year as a detective,” said Police Chief Jerry Stokes in a press release. “I think everyone was impressed with his knowledge, and this award certainly reinforces that observation. I’m very proud of him and all the members of SPD who work hard every day.”

Drakeford graduated from Alabama State University with a bachelor’s degree in music education. He joined Salisbury Police in 2018 after serving two years as a public safety corporal in the hospital security field.

