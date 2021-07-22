Police: Man robs convenience store, ends up with only pack of cigarettes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man’s armed robbery of a Salisbury convenience store netted only a $5 pack of cigarettes.

Police say the man walked into the Circle K store on E. Innes Street near I-85 just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. He asked the clerk to give him a pack of cigarettes. When the clerk refused, he pulled a chrome handgun and pointed it at the clerk’s heard. He then demanded the money in the safe and money from the register.

The clerk managed to call 911 on her phone, even as he attempted to grab the phone away from her. The man then picked up a pack of cigarettes and ran from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

