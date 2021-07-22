NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis to host Family Field Day

Free school supplies, snow cones, drinks and hot dogs will be distributed at the event.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host a Family Field Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 21 at the NC Research Campus Horseshoe, located at 401 Laureate Way. Families are invited to join the Kannapolis Police, Fire and Parks and Recreation Departments for a day of fun before everyone heads back to school. This event is free to the public.

The schedule of events for the field day includes:

10:30 a.m.       Kickball Games

12:00 p.m.       Tug-of-War Games

1:00 p.m.         Relay Races

1:45 p.m.         Water Finale

Free school supplies, snow cones, drinks and hot dogs will be distributed at the event. There will be a variety of other games and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

All ages are welcome to attend. Please wear a bathing suit or clothing that can get wet. Seating will be limited, so please bring your own towels and chairs.

For more information, please contact Kannapolis Parks and Recreation at 704-920-4343.

