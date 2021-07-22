NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near a west Charlotte park.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Pressley Road, near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park, after receiving word about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died of his injuries a short time later.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
New N.C. guidance: Unvaccinated high schoolers, students through 8th grade should wear masks in school
Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel
Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel
Kassidy's parents have been keeping folks updated on the Prayers For Kassidy Facebook page.
Good news for Rowan County softball player in hospital

Latest News

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is the largest annual event held on High Rock Lake.
Dragon boats take to the water this weekend in Rowan County
Gov 101: Active Cabarrus will take place Thursday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the...
Cabarrus County to kick-start a new health and wellness journey with Gov 101 workshop, July 29
Veteran shares struggles to help others
Veteran shares struggles to help others
Community supports Rowan County softball player
Community supports Rowan County softball player