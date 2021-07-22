Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near a west Charlotte park.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Pressley Road, near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park, after receiving word about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died of his injuries a short time later.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

