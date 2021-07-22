Hazy, hot, and humid, with a Code Orange Air Quality Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued across North Carolina today, due to a higher concentration of fine particulates, from smoke originating from wildfires in the western U.S. High temperatures looks to remain in the lower 90s today through the weekend.

Thursday: Code Orange Air Quality Alert; 92 degrees

Friday: Stray shower; lower 90s

Weekend: Isolated shower or storm, with lower 90s

We will have a hazy, hot, and humid Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures around 92 degrees. A code orange air quality alert is in effect for today, which may be more impactful to folks working or exercising outside, especially for folks with upper respiratory issues.

Code Orange air quality (First Alert Weather)

Tonight will continue to be hazy and warm, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

A few spotty rain showers or storms will be possible for Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s. Hazy conditions are expected to continue as well.

The weekend will feature afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

More scattered rain and storms are possible for Monday and Tuesday, as afternoon high temperatures remain in the lower 90s.

