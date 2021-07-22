Duo suspected in Atlanta murder arrested at Charlotte gas station after fleeing police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A duo suspected in an Atlanta murder was arrested at a Charlotte gas station after fleeing the police.

CMPD says they recently received information that two suspects wanted for a murder in Atlanta were possibly in the Charlotte area, and this information was relayed to officers across the department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on July 20, two officers spotted the vehicle believed to be driven by one of the suspects; however, the driver fled prior to police conducting the traffic stop.

Officers spent the next several hours searching for the vehicle, which was ultimately located in the parking lot of the QuikTrip on East Woodlawn Road.

Officers quickly moved to locate the vehicle, which was parked next to a pump.

Police say they learned one of the suspects, Demarcus Bussey, had gone inside the store, which is where officers confronted him.

While officers were making the arrest, police say Bussey became “actively aggressive” and began fighting the officers, so a Taser was deployed. Police say officers were then able to take Bussey into custody.

The second suspect, Valencia Wilson, was still in the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Police say drugs and a stolen firearm were also found in the vehicle and deemed to belong to Bussey.

Both suspects have been arrested for their outstanding warrants from Atlanta, and Bussey faces additional charges in Charlotte for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Any inquiries into the murder investigation in Atlanta, Georgia should come from the Atlanta Police Department, which is the police agency investigating the case.

The public is reminded they can anonymously report the whereabouts of wanted suspects to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.