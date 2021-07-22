NC DHHS Flu
Dragon boats take to the water this weekend in Rowan County

Popular Rowan Chamber event takes place Saturday on High Rock Lake
The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is the largest annual event held on High Rock Lake.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Seventh Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Shrine Club on High Rock Lake (6480 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC).

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is the largest annual event held on High Rock Lake and is free for spectators to enjoy local fare while watching sleek 20-person boats compete over a 300-meter course. This event is rain or shine.

ROWAN CHAMBER DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL FACTS:

SPONSORS: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Hotwire Communications and Trinity Senior Services of Rowan. Additional event sponsors include Cheerwine, Duke Energy, F&M Bank, Food Lion, Rowan County Tourism Development Authority, The Salisbury Post; Cube Hydro Carolinas/Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, High Rock Lake Association, Livingstone College, Matangira Recycling/Cardinal Tire, Southern Power, Team Chevrolet, and Godley’s Garden Center.

21 TEAMS ENTERED:

The Rowan Chamber has 21 teams entered in the race. The teams are: Anger Management, Blazing Paddler’s Bull Ship , Charlotte Fury, Daimler’s Revenge, F&M Strokes of Genius, Gator Bites, Healing Dragons of Charlotte, Power Paddlers, Hotwire Fiber Dragons, It’s Pool Time, Navigators, Trinity Oaks Dragon Slayers, Paddling with Pride, Row’d Hard & Put Away Wet, Rowan County Oar-iginals, SRR WaveRunners, Steel Strong, VAEA Warriors, and Rowan Young Professionals, Valyrian Steele.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS INCLUDE: BBQ by Rowan County Sheriff’s Dept., Cheerwine, Cold Stone Creamery, Dolce Italian Ice, Dynamite Dawgs, High Rock Kettle Corn, Morgan Ridge Rail Walk Brewery and Eatery, New Sarum Brewing Company, The Hot Dog Shack, Teriyaki Chicken, and United Beverage.

EXHIBITORS:

Backcountry and Beyond, High Rock Lake Association, Hotwire Communications, Novant Health/Healthy Rowan, AT&T, Communities In Schools, Families First, Kinetics by Windstream, Your Rowan, and Race to End Hep C.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Sydney Lett, country music singer/songwriter originally from Iowa who has chosen N.C. as her adopted home state will perform a few originals including ‘Chasin’ Trains’ released late last year.

SCHEDULE:

8:45 a.m. Welcome and Introductions

9 a.m. Dragon Boat Heat Racing Starts; Food Trucks, Beer/Wine & Vendor booths open

noon Lunch Break

– Entertainment with Drummer Parade; Heads/Tails Game & Novant Health Wellness Cup Award

1:00 p.m. Dragon Boat Racing Continues

2:30 p.m. Championship Races

3 p.m. Awards Presentation

PAGE 2… ROWAN CHAMBER DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

ABOUT DRAGON BOAT RACING:

Dragon Boat racing is a 2,300-year-old tradition from Ancient China with 45′ sleek boats donned with dragon heads, tails and scales that seat 20 paddlers each. Colorful drummers sit in the bow pounding the drum to the beat of the paddlers’ stroke, and a steersperson stands in the stern guiding the team down the water racecourse.

For more information, please contact the Rowan Chamber: Elaine Spalding, (704) 633-4221 espalding@rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

