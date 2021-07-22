Body believed to be missing 73-year-old boater found in Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a body believed to be a missing 73-year-old boater was found in Lake Wylie on Friday.

The 73-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday night near Copperhead Island. Search officials told a WBTV reporter they found the missing man’s boat near Copperhead Island with all of his belongings.

Early Friday morning, CMPD says the body was found in Lake Wylie near the Buster Boyd Bridge.

Rescue crews told reporters the missing man was a frequent boater who often took his grandkids out on the boat. He reportedly lived in the area near Lake Wylie as well.

WBTV News spoke to one woman who owns a boat and jet ski rental business on Lake Wylie - she says although sad, it’s a reminder of proper boating safety.

“There are risks involved unfortunately,” said Latonya Burgess. “Just making sure, you want to make sure they know those precautions. And know what to do when they’re out there to remain safe.”

Happening right now: @CharlotteFD is searching for a missing boater on Lake Wylie. CFD is looking for a 72-year-old man and treating this as a search and recovery mission.



CFD tells me they found his boat near Copperhead Island with all of his belongings inside. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/r7v5IrZ3XK — Paige Pauroso (@PaigePauroso) July 22, 2021

Authorities have not released the boater’s name.

CMPD is working in conjunction with authorities at the York County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation; however, no foul play is suspected at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.