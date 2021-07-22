Cabarrus County to kick-start a new health and wellness journey with Gov 101 workshop, July 29

NC DHHS Flu
Gov 101: Active Cabarrus will take place Thursday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cabarrus County Senior Center, Concord (331 Corban Ave. SE).(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For many, the COVID-19 pandemic led to poor diet choices and lax exercise routines. Cabarrus County is offering a free daylong workshop to help residents shift their mindset and make the most of each day.

Gov 101: Active Cabarrus will take place Thursday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cabarrus County Senior Center, Concord (331 Corban Ave. SE). Attendance is limited to 20.

The workshop will explore free and low-cost programs community members can participate in, no matter their ability or skill level.

During the workshop, participants will:

  • Learn about fitness and educational programs offered through the County’s Active Living & Parks Department
  • Explore community-wide initiatives, like Walk Cabarrus
  • Move through interactive presentations and activity stations
  • Eat smart with live cooking instruction by NC Cooperative Extension’s Pam Outen (host of “Pam’s Kitchen”)
  • Learn about the County’s mental health initiative

“We take pride in the variety of health and wellness resources, activities and educational programs offered to residents,” said Londa Strong, director of Cabarrus County Active Living & Parks Department. “The goal is to keep folks healthy and happy.”

Cabarrus County Outreach Coordinator Dominique Clark encourages residents, neighborhood leaders, and representatives from local businesses and organizations to attend.

“This workshop was created to help residents step away from the current weight of the world, have fun, get active, and learn how to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Clark. “It’s a free and fun way to engage in the work of local government. Kick-start your new health and wellness journey by registering today.”

Lunch and snacks are provided. Room setup will allow for distance between participants.

The County Gov 101 series is available to all Cabarrus County residents, ages 18 and older. Past workshops topics included the County’s budget, recycling, public safety, building and communications programs.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. Space is limited. Save your seat today.

To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/public/event/government-101-active-cabarrus, call 704-920-2266 or email outreach@cabarruscounty.us.

