Biden says he doesn’t want to “throw the entire Congress into chaos” with filibuster reform

By KATHRYN WATSON | CBS News
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CBS News) - President Joe Biden gave no indication that he would advocate eliminating the filibuster, insisting he thinks it’s possible to pass voting rights reforms without changing Senate rules.

The president repeated that he thinks states’ efforts to change or restrict voting access is “Jim Crow on steroids.” And yet, he did not indicate he would put pressure on the Senate to change the rules.

“I’ve been saying for a long long time, the abuse of the filibuster is pretty overwhelming,” the president said.

Asked if he thinks protecting the filibuster is more important than protecting voting rights, Mr. BIden responded, “No, it’s not.” But the president said he doesn’t want to throw Congress into “chaos” by changing the rules.

“What I don’t want to do is get wrapped up around whether this is all about the filibuster,” the president said of the Senate blocking S.1.

“You will throw the entire Congress into chaos and nothing will get done,” the president added about eliminating the filibuster.

Mr. Biden said he thinks voting rights reforms can happen, but he wants to bring Republicans along, too.

