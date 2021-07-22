Biden repeats that immigrants “should not come” across the border

(CBS News) - President Joe Biden was asked whether he stands by Vice President Kamala Harris’ message to would-be immigrants in Guatemala, when she urged immigrants not to come to the United States’ southern border.

They “should not come,” Mr. Biden responded to the audience member.

“We are setting up in those countries, if you seek asylum in the United States, you can seek it from the country,” the president said.

Asked about DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the president said he’s “not letting this go” after a federal judge ruled it unlawful. The Obama-era program protects young people who are undocumented and entered the U.S. as children, known as “Dreamers.” Current recipients are not immediately affected.

First of all, Mr. Biden said his administration is going to appeal the case.

“Number two, we’re going to make sure that a number of my American colleagues say they support the right of Dreamers … they should be able to stay in the United States of America,” he said.

