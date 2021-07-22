NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden repeats that immigrants “should not come” across the border

Asked about DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the president said he’s “not letting this go” after a federal judge ruled it unlawful.
By KATHRYN WATSON | CBS News
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - President Joe Biden was asked whether he stands by Vice President Kamala Harris’ message to would-be immigrants in Guatemala, when she urged immigrants not to come to the United States’ southern border.

They “should not come,” Mr. Biden responded to the audience member.

“We are setting up in those countries, if you seek asylum in the United States, you can seek it from the country,” the president said.

Asked about DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the president said he’s “not letting this go” after a federal judge ruled it unlawful. The Obama-era program protects young people who are undocumented and entered the U.S. as children, known as “Dreamers.” Current recipients are not immediately affected.

First of all, Mr. Biden said his administration is going to appeal the case.

“Number two, we’re going to make sure that a number of my American colleagues say they support the right of Dreamers … they should be able to stay in the United States of America,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
New N.C. guidance: Unvaccinated high schoolers, students through 8th grade should wear masks in school
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio

Latest News

An officer stands in a rainstorm during a funeral procession to honor a 100-year-old World War...
Officer stands in rain to honor veteran
President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Biden says getting vaccinated ‘gigantically important’
The president repeated that he thinks states’ efforts to change or restrict voting access is...
Biden says he doesn’t want to “throw the entire Congress into chaos” with filibuster reform
Despite recommendations from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials,...
‘We feel like that choice should be a parent’s choice’: Union Co. school board chair says masks to remain optional despite governor’s recommendation