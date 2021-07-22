NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Alexander Co. man sentenced to 75-105 years for child sex crimes

Shawn Croteau was first arrested July 19, 2020
Shawn Croteau
Shawn Croteau(Alexander County Sheriff's Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County man is facing up to 105 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Shawn Croteau was first arrested July 19, 2020 and charged with four counts of first degree statutory rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Just over a year later, on July 21, 2021, Croteau was found guilty of all but one of the first degree statutory rape of a child charges. He will serve a minimum of 75 years up to 105 years in prison.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman thanked the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership is under fire over a Facebook post calling a Black woman ”Bon...
N.C. car dealership bashed for calling Black woman racially-insulting name in social media post
Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the...
First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
Missing Concord woman found dead
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

Latest News

University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against...
UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown...
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton headlines Novant Health’s ‘Welcome Back Fest’ in hometown Charlotte
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
Police: 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police...
‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police department