Alexander Co. man sentenced to 75-105 years for child sex crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County man is facing up to 105 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Shawn Croteau was first arrested July 19, 2020 and charged with four counts of first degree statutory rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Just over a year later, on July 21, 2021, Croteau was found guilty of all but one of the first degree statutory rape of a child charges. He will serve a minimum of 75 years up to 105 years in prison.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman thanked the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance.

